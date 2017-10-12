Himes honored at National Black Theatre Festival

Ron Himes, the Henry E. Hampton, Jr. Artist-in-Residence in Arts & Sciences, has received the Black Theatre Network 2017 Larry Leon Hamlin Producer Award for his work as founder and producing director of The Black Rep. Himes was honored during the opening gala of the National Black Theatre Festival, which took place in Winston-Salem, N.C., this summer.

The Larry Leon Hamlin Producer Award recognizes contributions producers have made to American theater and the entertainment industry. It is named after the late Hamlin, founder, executive producer and artistic director of the North Carolina Black Repertory Company.

Himes founded The Black Rep in 1976 while still a student at Washington University, and it remains one of the nation’s largest and most respected African-American theater companies.