‘Icarus’ film to be screened Nov. 7

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

“Icarus,” a 2017 documentary film exploring doping in sports, will be screened from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, in the Bryan Cave Moot Courtroom in Anheuser-Busch Hall at Washington University in St. Louis.

The event, sponsored by the Office of the Provost and the School of Law’s Public Interest Law & Policy Speaker Series, is free and open to the public.

A panel discussion, moderated by Provost Holden Thorp, will follow the film. Panelists are:

David Fialkow , producer of “Icarus” and a member of Impact Partners, an independent documentary film company focusing on social justice issues. He is a co-founder and managing director of General Catalyst;

, producer of “Icarus” and a member of Impact Partners, an independent documentary film company focusing on social justice issues. He is a co-founder and managing director of General Catalyst; Karen Tokarz , the Charles Nagel Professor of Public Interest Law and director of the Negotiation & Dispute Resolution Program and the Civil Rights & Community Justice Clinic; and

, the Charles Nagel Professor of Public Interest Law and director of the Negotiation & Dispute Resolution Program and the Civil Rights & Community Justice Clinic; and James Wertsch, vice chancellor for international relations, director of the McDonnell International Scholars Academy and the David R. Francis Distinguished Professor.

“David Fialkow bridges the gap between business and the arts,” Thorp said. “His work on ‘Icarus’ is an inspiration to young people thinking about how they can have input in multiple spheres.”

A reception will follow in Crowder Courtyard. RSVP at provost.wustl.edu/icarus-november-7th-viewing.