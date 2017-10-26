Input sought on Chouteau Greenway project

Great Rivers Greenway seeks input from the campus community about plans for the Chouteau Greenway, a project that will connect neighborhoods and institutions from Forest Park to the Arch. Take an online survey to provide feedback.
