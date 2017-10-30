Khanna named chief of pediatric radiology

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Geetika Khanna, MD, a professor of radiology, has been named chief of pediatric radiology for Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology (MIR) at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

Khanna, who served as interim chief for the past year, also assumes the role of radiologist-in-chief at St. Louis Children’s Hospital (SLCH).

“Geetika is a tremendous leader, a go-to physician and was the top candidate for the job after a national search,” said Richard L. Wahl, MD, the Elizabeth E. Mallinckrodt Professor, head of radiology and MIR director.

Khanna came to the School of Medicine in 2008 from the University of Iowa, where she was an assistant professor. Over the last several years, she has taken on leadership roles in pediatric radiology, most notably in pediatric oncology and pediatric MRI. Among her roles, she has served on Mallinckrodt’s Quality and Safety Committee and on SLCH’s Team for Quality Improvement in Emergency Services.

Read more on the School of Medicine site.