Meyers named chair of American Board of Thoracic Surgery

Bryan Meyers, MD, chief of the general thoracic surgery section at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named chair of the American Board of Thoracic Surgery. Named to the position in September, he will serve as chair for two years.

The board oversees certification of new graduates of thoracic surgery training programs and ongoing certification for about 3,000 thoracic surgeons. In his previous role as chair of the board’s Maintenance of Certification Committee, Meyers led efforts to make the recertification exam less punitive and more of a learning process aimed at assessing and improving knowledge.

Meyers, the Patrick and Joy Williamson Professor of Surgery, has served as chief of thoracic surgery since 2008. His surgical emphasis is on esophageal diseases.

Originally published by the School of Medicine