Nasdaq president to speak for Calhoun Lectureship series

Adena T. Friedman, president and chief executive officer of Nasdaq, will be on the Washington University in St. Louis campus at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, in Knight Hall’s Emerson Auditorium as part of the David R. Calhoun Lectureship. Co-sponsored by Olin Business School and Arts & Sciences, the lecture series aims to bring to campus well-known national leaders discussing how their value system and global experience creates an impact in the business environment.

Friedman assumed the role of Nasdaq president and CEO in January 2017 and proceeded to steer the company through the implementation of new architecture — called Nasdaq Financial Framework — that earned her Institutional Investor’s No. 1 spot in its 2017 Tech 40 list of financial technology leaders.

While serving as Nasdaq’s president and COO through 2016, Friedman oversaw the company’s business while focusing on driving efficiency, product-development growth and expansion.

Wrote Friedman in an Oct. 6 LinkedIn blog post: “To Nasdaq, tomorrow isn’t an expression of time but a story to rewrite about a connected ecosystem that constitutes a market of possibilities. We possess what is needed to unleash those possibilities: the leading-edge technology, the forward thinking, and the power of data and analytics. We have the ingenuity to power economies, the insights to empower people, and the integrity that is the cornerstone of all markets.

“With those resources, we are going to rewrite ways to expand wealth, create jobs and enrich people’s lives. We aim to set the pace for all that — for re-thinking capital markets and economies anywhere and everywhere.”

Friedman earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Williams College and a master of business administration from the Owen Graduate School of Management at Vanderbilt University.

The lecture is free and open to the public but registration is encouraged as seating is limited in Emerson Auditorium. A reception will follow.