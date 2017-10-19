Olin Fellowship Conference to examine health disparities among women

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The 43rd annual Olin Fellowship Conference, “At the Intersection of Research and Reform: Reducing Health Disparities Among Women,” will begin at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, in Hillman Hall’s Clark-Fox Forum. The event will feature top Washington University in St. Louis researchers as well as a keynote address from Monica Ramirez Basco of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

To learn more and to RSVP, visit The Graduate School website.