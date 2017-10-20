Sam Fox School students win AIA competition

Four students in the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts took first place in the American Institute of Architects (AIA) Central States 2017 Student Design Competition.
Master’s students Rachel Madryga and Mengru Wang and undergraduates Rebecca Resnic and Johanna “Jojo” Yee won the $4,000 top prize. Their proposal — developed in just 12 hours — would help revitalize a district in downtown Omaha, Neb., known as the New North Makerhood. Judges cited the group’s plan to transform a weed-filled alley into a pedestrian walkway and to develop a glass-enclosed gallery space within a historic warehouse.
Visiting assistant professor Jonathan Stitelman served as faculty adviser. The competition coincides with AIA’s New Urban Agenda, which provides a framework for architects to champion resilient, inclusive communities through sustainable urbanization.
Read more in this report from the Omaha World-Herald.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.