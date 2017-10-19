Six alumni and one current student participating in Fulbright Student Program

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Six of Washington University in St. Louis’ recent alumni and one current student were selected by the Fulbright U.S. Student Program to conduct research or teach English this academic year.

The program recognizes talented students who are committed to promoting global collaboration and understanding through research and teaching.

This year’s Washington University participants are: