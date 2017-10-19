Six alumni and one current student participating in Fulbright Student Program

Six of Washington University in St. Louis’ recent alumni and one current student were selected by the Fulbright U.S. Student Program to conduct research or teach English this academic year.
The program recognizes talented students who are committed to promoting global collaboration and understanding through research and teaching.
This year’s Washington University participants are:
- Alena Antonowich, who graduated in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in international and area studies and educational studies from Arts & Sciences and is studying education in Argentina;
- Mark Beirn, who is pursuing his PhD in history from Arts & Sciences and is studying history in Germany;
- Amanda Fitzpatrick, who graduated in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in linguistics and history from Arts & Sciences and will teach English in Malaysia;
- Amritha Gourisankar, who graduated in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in biomedical engineering from the School of Engineering & Applied Science and is studying public health in India;
- Meghan Gunn, who graduated in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in art history and archaeology from Arts & Sciences and will teach English in Malaysia;
- Rory King, who graduated in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in Spanish and applied linguistics from Arts & Sciences and will teach English in Mexico; and
- Kathleen Przybylski, who graduated in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in English and secondary education from Arts & Sciences and is teaching English in Greece.
