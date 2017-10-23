Thurtene moves near Francis Field

Thurtene Carnival, the nation’s oldest and largest student-run carnival, will move from its longtime home at the east end of the Danforth Campus at Washington University in St. Louis to the parking lots surrounding historic Francis Field.

The carnival is scheduled for April 13-15. The new footprint is composed of the parking lots in front of Simon Hall and the Athletic Complex, the entrance to Francis Field and Olympian Way.

Thurtene Honorary members and university leaders have been working together to find a new location since plans for the east end project were announced in 2016. Details regarding parking and construction will be announced once they are finalized.

“We explored many options and we know that the west end of campus will be an incredible location for all of the rides, performances and attractions the WashU and St. Louis communities have come to love about Thurtene,” said Ross Brown, Thurtene president and a junior in Olin Business School.