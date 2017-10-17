Video: CRETE House debuts at Solar Decathlon 2017

Buildings use much of the world’s energy. To fight global warming, we must make buildings better.

Over the past two years, more than 100 Washington University in St. Louis students from the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts and the School of Engineering & Applied Science have worked with industry partners to design, fabricate and now finally construct CRETE House. The structure is part of Solar Decathlon 2017, a biennial competition sponsored by the U.S. Department of Energy.

After the competition, the resilient, net-zero energy house will be permanently installed at the university’s Tyson Research Center as a residence for visiting scientists.