The View From Here 10.30.17

William G. Powderly, MD (second from the right), was installed as the Larry J. Shapiro Director of the Institute for Public Health during a ceremony on Sept. 27 at the Eric P. Newman Education Center. Powderly, who is also the Dr. J. William Campbell Professor of Medicine, is joined by (from left to right): Larry J. Shapiro, former executive vice chancellor for medical affairs and dean of the School of Medicine; Steven H. Lipstein, chief executive officer of BJC HealthCare; and Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton. Read more about Powderly’s being named the Larry J. Shapiro Director.
School of Law student Jooyoun Jeong chats with a fellow participant following the Women’s Law Initiative: Women Mentoring Women panel, sponsored by the Women of Color Law Society, Oct. 12 in the Janite Lee Reading Room. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Participants take part in a panel discussion during the Institute for Public Health’s annual conference and poster session, “Why Science Matters: The Case for Evidence-based Public Health” Sept. 27. Learn more about the conference on the institute’s website. (Photo courtesy of the Institute for Public Health)
The Performing Arts Department in Arts & Sciences performs tyhe musical “Urinetown” in October. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
The cities of St. Louis and Glendale, Mo., proclaimed Oct. 23 as Gerty and Carl Cori Day. (From left) Peter L. Jones, of the Washington University Department of Psychiatry at the School of Medicine; St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson; Colin Nichols, the Carl F. Cori Professor; Phyllis Hanson, the Gerty T. Cori Professor; and Eliot Cori Tao, granddaughter of Gerty and Carl Cori, attended a ceremony at St. Louis City Hall to mark the occasion. (Photo: Kathy Hanrahan)
The departments of Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery, Ophthalmology, and Neurosurgery held an open house Oct. 19 to mark the opening of the Multi-Disciplinary Surgical Simulation laboratory in the McMillan Hospital Building on the Medical Campus. The lab provides a state-of-the-art simulation platform for training and education in surgery of the eyes, ears, nose, throat and central nervous system. (Photo: Brian Faddis)
Washington University Dining Services executive chef Patrick McElroy (left) joins David Rushing, Danforth University Center executive chef, in preparing ramen noodles for students Oct. 24. The Ramen on the Run promotion is part of Dining Services’ planned series of “pop-up kitchens” that will be organized throughout the school year. (Photo: Rob Staggenborg)
Scholars of Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein” gathered at Washington University in St. Louis for the “Frankenstein at 200 Conference.” A reception followed in the Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum. Allison Unruh, associate curator at the museum, discusses work about Frankenstein selected to mark the anniversary. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.