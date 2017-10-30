The View From Here 10.30.17

The cities of St. Louis and Glendale, Mo., proclaimed Oct. 23 as Gerty and Carl Cori Day. (From left) Peter L. Jones, of the Washington University Department of Psychiatry at the School of Medicine; St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson; Colin Nichols, the Carl F. Cori Professor; Phyllis Hanson, the Gerty T. Cori Professor; and Eliot Cori Tao, granddaughter of Gerty and Carl Cori, attended a ceremony at St. Louis City Hall to mark the occasion. (Photo: Kathy Hanrahan)