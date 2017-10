The View From Here 10.30.17

William G. Powderly, MD (second from the right), was installed as the Larry J. Shapiro Director of the Institute for Public Health during a ceremony on Sept. 27 at the Eric P. Newman Education Center. Powderly, who is also the Dr. J. William Campbell Professor of Medicine, is joined by (from left to right): Larry J. Shapiro, former executive vice chancellor for medical affairs and dean of the School of Medicine; Steven H. Lipstein, chief executive officer of BJC HealthCare; and Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton. Read more about Powderly’s being named the Larry J. Shapiro Director.