The View From Here 10.9.17

Shantanu Chakrabartty, of the School of Engineering & Applied Science, got a bird’s-eye view of Michigan’s Mackinac Bridge. Chakrabartty is part of a team that designed a sensing system utilizing cloud computing to better detect infrastructure issues. Last fall, this bridge became a test site for the technology; Chakrabartty last week returned to check in on the system. (Photo: Shantanu Chakrabartty)