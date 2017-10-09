The View From Here 10.9.17

Walter Gilbert, a Nobel laureate, visits with Annelise Mah, an MD/PhD student, during the Engage: A Healthcare Communication Conference, Sept. 28 at the School of Medicine. The conference, sponsored by the Epharmix Research Center and Washington University’s Institute for Public Health, brought together leaders in digital health, medicine, research and health care, with the focus on improving patient care. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
The 2017 Sports Business Summit took place Sept. 29 at Olin Business School. The summit is the kickoff event for the 2017-18 Lacob Family Business of Sports Speakers Series. From left, Kirk Lacob, assistant general manager of the NBA’s Golden State Warriors, Kent Lacob, general manager of the Santa Cruz Warriors, and Olin’s Patrick Rishe talk during the summit. (Photo: Sarah Carmody)
About 400 Washington University fraternity and sorority members cheered on the St. Louis Cardinals on Sept. 28 at Busch Stadium. (Photo courtesy of Austin Sweeney)
Members of the African Students Association welcomed local high school students to Washington University on Sept. 30 for the group’s annual “Bridging the Gap” event. Visiting students learned more about the application process, financial aid and diversity on campus. (Photo courtesy of ASA)
David J. Morris visited Washington University for a series of events last week on both the Danforth and Medical campuses focused on post-traumatic stress disorder. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Journalist and author Christian Parenti (left) chats during a visit to campus Sept. 28 to give an Assembly Series address on climate change. (Photo: Mary Butkus/Washington University)
Shantanu Chakrabartty, of the School of Engineering & Applied Science, got a bird’s-eye view of Michigan’s Mackinac Bridge. Chakrabartty is part of a team that designed a sensing system utilizing cloud computing to better detect infrastructure issues. Last fall, this bridge became a test site for the technology; Chakrabartty last week returned to check in on the system. (Photo: Shantanu Chakrabartty)
