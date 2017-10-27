Volleyball hosts Green Dot game Tuesday

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Washington University in St. Louis volleyball team will host a Green Dot match at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, against Greenville University. The university’s Green Dot program encourages bystanders to intervene and help prevent sexual assault and violence. Learn more on the athletics website.