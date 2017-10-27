Volleyball hosts Green Dot game Tuesday

The Washington University in St. Louis volleyball team will host a Green Dot match at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, against Greenville University. The university’s Green Dot program encourages bystanders to intervene and help prevent sexual assault and violence. Learn more on the athletics website.
