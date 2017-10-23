Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Commencement Office seeks staff volunteers for the recognition ceremony for December degree candidates. The ceremony will be at 10 a.m. Dec. 2 in the Athletic Complex. Sign up by Nov. 3.