Washington People: Denise Stephens

Ask Denise Stephens what keeps her inspired on the job, and she’s quick with an answer: “I like a challenge.”

To Washington University in St. Louis’ new vice provost and university librarian, a challenge represents an opportunity — a chance to move beyond the present into a future of greater possibility.

“I feel that I grow and become wiser the more I spend my time working on the complex issues that I encounter on the job,” Stephens said. “Each day, I look forward to coming in and learning where there are opportunities to improve and be strategic. The only way you can really lose is never to engage a challenge.”

Stephens began serving at Washington University on June 15 after a six-year tenure as university librarian at the University of California, Santa Barbara. A native of Oklahoma City, she’s happy to be back in the Midwest.

“Coming here has been a great opportunity,” Stephens said. “Washington University is a huge player in higher education, with real reach and impact in the areas of research and instruction. I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Read her full profile, including her thoughts on the libraries’ future, the plan for adding to the collection and the evolving role of technology, on the University Libraries website.