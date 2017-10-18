Washington University journal wins Respo award

The Revista de Estudios Hispanicos has received the 2017 Respo Award from the hispanistas.com blog. The Respo Award is presented to the journal that receives the most consistently positive posts for a period of two consecutive years in the “Journals” category at hispanistas.com. The blog, launched in 2009, is an open-access forum for Hispanists to share their experiences related to journals, presses or conferences.

The Revista de Estudios Hispanicos is an internationally recognized, peer-reviewed journal that publishes work pertaining to Hispanic literatures, cultures and film. Faculty and staff in the Department of Romance Languages and Literatures in Arts & Sciences — Anna Eggemeyer, Javier García-Liendo, Ignacio Infante, Stephanie Kirk, Ignacio Sánchez Prado and graduate student editorial assistant Francesca Dennstedt — make up the editorial board for the journal.