Washington University makes admissions process more affordable

As part of its ongoing commitment to increasing access and making higher education more affordable for all, Washington University in St. Louis has adopted two new policies designed to remove financial obstacles for students who apply for admission. The changes are effective immediately.

Self-reported test scores

The first new policy concerns the reporting of test scores. Washington University now allows applicants to self-report scores on the Common and Coalition applications, and only requires them to submit official scores during the enrollment process, after they are accepted to the university. This change will make the process more accessible for students as they no longer will have to formally request and pay for score reports from testing agencies when they apply. Transfer applicants and students graduating from a high school outside of the United States still will be required to submit official score reports when they complete their applications for admission.

Application fee waivers

The second change affects the application fee of $75, which the university now waives for applicants whose families have an annual income of $75,000 or less. This new policy aligns with the university’s existing no-loan policy for students from families with incomes of $75,000 or less, which ensures that these students receive full financial aid packages, without incurring any debt. In order to utilize the fee waiver, applicants can make this request directly on the Common Application or Coalition Application, or high school counselors may submit a request on a student’s behalf.

To learn more about affordability and financial aid at Washington University, visit the admissions website.