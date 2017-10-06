WashU Spaces: The Office of Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton

Welcome to WashU Spaces, a new series that showcases the offices, laboratories, studios and living quarters of the students, staff and faculty of Washington University in St. Louis.

We kick off the series in the office of Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton, who was inaugurated as chancellor Oct. 6, 1995, 22 years ago today. The medallion that marked that occasion is among his most treasured gifts and sits on his desk, between his copy of the book “Improbable Destinies: Fate, Chance, and the Future of Evolution,” by incoming renowned biologist Jonathan Losos, and his dish of Dove chocolates.

What else did we discover? Wrighton shares his office with seven teddy bears. William Greenleaf Eliot, the third chancellor of Washington University, is his fundraising role model. And he took badminton for college credit.

Click on the Washington University icons in the photo above to learn more about the chancellor’s favorite objects and artifacts. And come back every month to explore a new spot at WashU Spaces.