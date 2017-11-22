Center for Public Health Systems Science develops tobacco control user guide

The building blocks of successful tobacco-control programs are detailed in a new user guide developed by the Center for Public Health Systems Science (CPHSS) at the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis. The guide recently was published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Office on Smoking and Health, which funded the effort.

The Best Practices User Guide: Program Infrastructure in Tobacco Prevention and Control is one of several CDC guides this Brown School center has written about aspects of tobacco control. The guides are aimed at helping state and local program staff and partners enhance their efforts.

“As resources for public-health programs become harder to find, strong foundations for those programs are especially important,” said Douglas A. Luke, director of CPHSS and professor at the Brown School. “This guide can help tobacco-control programs construct a framework to achieve their goals and sustain their work.”

The user guide includes: