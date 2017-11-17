Crop box program now on Danforth Campus

Local Farmer CSA, in partnership with the Office of Sustainability and the Department of Human Resources, now offers CSA (Community Shared Agriculture) crop boxes on the Danforth Campus. Students, faculty and staff can sign up to take part, then pick up a box of fresh produce and other products every other Wednesday.
