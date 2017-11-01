Debate to highlight America’s changing role in the world

In today’s political climate, American foreign policy is frequently a prime topic of discussion and, often, disagreement. This conversation will come to Washington University in St. Louis on Monday, Nov. 6, when some of the nation’s top minds will square off at a debate on the evolving role of the United States on the international stage.

The event will be the first in a series of debates on America’s changing role in the world, to be convened in cities around the United States by the Brookings Institution’s Foreign Policy program and by the Charles Koch Institute, with the goal of fostering a vigorous, civil and constructive national discussion on the future of American foreign policy.

The St. Louis event, “America’s Changing Role in the World: A Debate,” will be held at 6 p.m. in the Clark-Fox Forum of Hillman Hall. It will begin with introductory remarks from Washington University Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton and will be followed by a reception. A limited number of seats, on a first-come, first-served basis, are available for members of the Washington University community. Please register here.

The debate will be moderated by journalist Candy Crowley, with panelists:

Michael O’Hanlon , senior fellow, the Brookings Institution’s Center for 21 st Century Security and Intelligence; and director of research, Foreign Policy program;

, senior fellow, the Brookings Institution’s Center for 21 Century Security and Intelligence; and director of research, Foreign Policy program; Chris Preble , vice president for defense and foreign policy studies, Cato Institute;

, vice president for defense and foreign policy studies, Cato Institute; Will Ruger , vice president of research and policy, Charles Koch Institute; and

, vice president of research and policy, Charles Koch Institute; and Constanze Stelzenmüller, Robert Bosch Senior Fellow, The Brookings Institution’s Center on the United States and Europe.

Local journalists will field questions from social media (#AmericaInTheWorld) and from the audience.

About the debate organizers

The Foreign Policy program at Brookings conducts nonpartisan, independent research that addresses the most pressing foreign policy issues of our times. Brookings’ work seeks to inform policies and institutions in the United States and abroad that promote global peace, security and prosperity. The Brookings Foreign Policy program includes nearly 40 resident scholars as well as additional distinguished fellows and nonresident fellows working both independently and collaboratively to analyze issues ranging from energy and climate policy, to the regional geopolitics of Asia, the Middle East and Europe, to the politics of U.S. foreign policy. For more information on the Foreign Policy program at Brookings, visit brookings.edu/fp.

For more than five decades, Charles Koch’s philanthropy has inspired bold new ideas to improve American lives. Inspired by a recognition that free people are capable of extraordinary things, the Charles Koch Institute supports educational programs and dialogue to advance these principles, challenge convention, and eliminate barriers that stifle creativity and progress. For more information, visit charleskochinstitute.org.