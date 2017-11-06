Flags lowered to half-staff in memory of Texas victims

The U.S. and university flags over Brookings Hall are lowered to half-staff until sunset Thursday, Nov. 9, as a mark of respect for those killed in the shooting Nov. 5 at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
The U.S. and university flags over Brookings Hall are lowered to half-staff until sunset Thursday, Nov. 9, as a mark of respect for those killed in the shooting Nov. 5 at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.