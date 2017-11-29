Free vehicle inspections Dec. 2

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The university’s Police and Parking Services departments, in partnership with Hartmann’s Towing, once again will sponsor free vehicle inspections for students, faculty and staff from noon-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, in the lower level of Millbrook Garage.

The service is designed for those who anticipate traveling by car for winter break. Exams end Dec. 20.

For more information, contact Sgt. Bob Wayne at 314-935-5084 or by email at robert.wayne@wustl.edu.