Geneoscopy, Strayos win 2017 Global Impact Award

Two new Global Impact Award (GIA) winners recently were selected at Washington University in St. Louis. The $50,000 award will be split evenly between Geneoscopy and Strayos.

Geneoscopy’s novel method to extract RNA biomarkers from stool enables a new wave of noninvasive diagnostic tests to prevent, detect and treat gastrointestinal (GI) disease; Strayos helps mining and quarry engineers acquire site data for material extraction.

The GIA competition awards Washington University students, postdoctoral researchers and recent alumni whose ventures are scalable, sustainable and quick-to-market with proof of concept and a broad impact. The Skandalaris Center for Interdisciplinary Innovation and Entrepreneurship hosts the competition, which is made possible by the generous donation of alumnus Suren G. Dutia and his wife, Jas K. Grewal.

Each of the winning teams will receive $25,000 in equity-free funding; to learn more about this year’s winners, visit the Skandalaris Center’s website.