Idea of 100 percent renewable energy isn’t feasible

Richard Axelbaum , the Stifel & Quinette Jens Professor of Environmental Engineering Science

Since the industrial revolution, coal, oil and natural gas have driven unprecedented growth in life span, population, income, education and quality of life. They have done so by providing us with energy 24/7/365, and the International Energy Agency projects that fossil fuels will account for a whopping 77 percent of our energy use in 2040.

Like your most reliable friend, they have been there for us whenever and wherever we have called upon them. And, like your reliable friend, they are not perfect, but there are technologies being developed that allow us to use fossil fuels with minimal emissions.

Anyone who is truly concerned about the planet should be open to supporting these efforts and not be limiting their choices to wind and solar.

Read the full piece in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.