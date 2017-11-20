Info session on Police Department Nov. 28

The Washington University Police Department is pursuing accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc. As part of that process, employees and the public may offer comments about the department at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, at Ursa’s on the South 40. People also may comment by phone or in writing.
