Who Knew WashU? 11.7.17

Question: Massive amounts of dirt were excavated from in front of Brookings Hall early in the east end construction project. To put the figure in perspective, roughly how many Starbucks Venti coffee cups could be filled with that dirt?

A) 750,000

B) 124 million

C) 200 million

D) 450 million

Submit your answer here. (Include your name, school or department (or note that you’re an alum, parent, retiree etc.) and campus box (or mailing address) to be recognized if you’re selected as this week’s winner from a random drawing of correct responses. Winners will receive an “I Knew WashU!” luggage tag and a mention in the Record. (Note: You can only win once per semester).