Kwon joins board of American Osteopathic Association

Jennie H. Kwon, DO, assistant professor of medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named the New Physician in Practice member of the American Osteopathic Association’s board of trustees.
The AOA is the national organization of osteopathic physicians. She also will chair the group’s Bureau of Emerging Leaders, which represents osteopathic students, trainees and new physicians.
