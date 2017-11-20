Kwon joins board of American Osteopathic Association

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jennie H. Kwon, DO, assistant professor of medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named the New Physician in Practice member of the American Osteopathic Association’s board of trustees.

The AOA is the national organization of osteopathic physicians. She also will chair the group’s Bureau of Emerging Leaders, which represents osteopathic students, trainees and new physicians.

Read more on the School of Medicine site.