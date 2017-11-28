Margenthaler elected to surgical society post

Julie Margenthaler, MD, professor of surgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and a breast surgeon at Siteman Cancer Center, has been named secretary-treasurer of the American Society of Breast Surgeons. The election was held at the society’s 2017 annual meeting in Las Vegas. She will hold the position until 2020.

The society is the primary leadership organization for general surgeons who treat patients with breast disease. It works to improve the practice of breast surgery by advocating for surgeons who seek excellence in the care of their patients.

Margenthaler has been the primary investigator on many clinical trials at the School of Medicine and Siteman. Her research interests are in breast cancer outcomes and breast cancer disparities, minimally invasive staging of breast cancer, and the development of molecular imaging devices.

