Media Advisory: Sen. Tammy Duckworth to speak at Washington University’s Veterans Day Celebration

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

What: Veterans Day Celebration with U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth and Robert McDonald, former secretary of veterans affairs

When: 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10

Where: Edison Theatre at Washington University in St. Louis, 6465 Forsyth Blvd.

How much: Free

Duckworth, a retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel, and McDonald, former U.S. secretary of veterans affairs, are the featured speakers at the Washington University in St. Louis Veterans Day Celebration. A panel of local veterans also will discuss “service after service” at the event.

The public is invited to RSVP on the Liberman Graduate Center website. The event is sponsored by the Washington University Student Veterans Association, Olin Student Veterans Association and the Law School Student Veterans Association, whose leaders are working with the university’s new Office of Military and Veteran Services to recruit and support student veterans. Read more about their work.