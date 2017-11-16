Memorial service set for Joe Bonwich, adjunct instructor

A memorial service for Joe Bonwich, an adjunct instructor in University College in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 24, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 7316 Balson Ave. in University City, Mo.
Bonwich, a longtime, revered St. Louis food writer and restaurant critic, died Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, while on vacation in Florida. He was 58.
He had taught journalism courses in University College for the past 14 years; the most recent course he taught was “Writing About the World of Food.”
For more about Bonwich, who was director of content strategy at The Vandiver Group, read his obituary in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
