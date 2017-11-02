Memorial service for student Gregory Paul Smith Jr. planned Saturday

A memorial service for Gregory Paul Smith Jr., who was entering his junior year at Washington University in St. Louis, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, in the Women’s Building Formal Lounge.

Smith died July 27, 2017, while studying abroad at the London School of Economics. He was 20.

Smith, of St. Joseph, Mich., was majoring in mathematics with a minor in philosophy, both in Arts & Sciences, with a second major in economics and strategy in Olin Business School.

He is survived by his parents, Gregory “Greg” Paul Smith and Roberta Christine Smith; his sister, Katherine “Katie” Marie Smith; and his grandmothers, Katherine “Kathy” Crane and Frances Marie Smith.

Read Smith’s obituary in his hometown newspaper.