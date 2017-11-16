New orthopedic clinic opens

Washington University Orthopedics has opened a new clinic at Progress West Hospital in O’Fallon, Mo. Physicians at the new location will offer diagnosis and treatment for general orthopedics, with a focus on pediatric patients.
