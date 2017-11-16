New orthopedic clinic opens

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Washington University Orthopedics has opened a new clinic at Progress West Hospital in O’Fallon, Mo. Physicians at the new location will offer diagnosis and treatment for general orthopedics, with a focus on pediatric patients.