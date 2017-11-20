Obituary: Arthur Z. Eisen, former director of Division of Dermatology, 88

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Arthur Z. Eisen, MD, a physician-scientist who founded and then led the Division of Dermatology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, died Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in St. Louis after a short illness. He was 88.

Eisen founded the division in 1967 and remained its director for more than 30 years. During that tenure, he was the Winfred A. and Emma R. Showman Professor of Dermatology. Until his retirement this year, he remained active in clinical medicine and resident education, ran the Division of Dermatology’s weekly journal clubs, and attended clinical grand rounds each week.

Eisen is considered a true giant in the field of dermatology. He embodied the quintessential “triple threat” throughout his illustrious career — outstanding in research, clinical medicine and education.

Read the full obituary on the School of Medicine website.

Eisen’s funeral and burial took place in Rochester, N.Y., last week.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Division of Dermatology and/or the division’s Dr. Arthur Z. Eisen Junior Investigator Award fund, via Rachel Hartmann at Washington University School of Medicine; Medical Alumni & Development Programs; Campus Box 1247; 7425 Forsyth Blvd.; St. Louis, Mo., 63105-2161. Contributions also may be made to the Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry.