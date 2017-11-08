Psychology research participants sought

The Department of Psychological & Brain Sciences in Arts & Sciences seeks volunteers ages 18 and older to participate in a variety of approved research studies. Most experiments are in the Psychology Building; volunteers are compensated for their time.
