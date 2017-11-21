Record on hiatus for Thanksgiving holiday

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The daily Record email takes a break for the Thanksgiving holidays after Tuesday, Nov. 21, and will resume publication Tuesday, Nov. 28. Check out The Source

for all the latest Washington University in St. Louis news and information.

The Record staff wishes everyone a safe and happy Thanksgiving holiday.