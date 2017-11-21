Record on hiatus for Thanksgiving holiday

The daily Record email takes a break for the Thanksgiving holidays after Tuesday, Nov. 21, and will resume publication Tuesday, Nov. 28. Check out The Source
for all the latest Washington University in St. Louis news and information.
The Record staff wishes everyone a safe and happy Thanksgiving holiday.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.