Search begins for new Skandalaris Center director

Washington University in St. Louis is beginning a search for the next director of its Skandalaris Center for Interdisciplinary Innovation and Entrepreneurship, a position that will be vacated when current director Emre Toker leaves the university at the end of the year.

Ralph S. Quatrano, former dean of the School of Engineering & Applied Science and the Spencer T. Olin Professor of Biology in Arts & Sciences, will serve as interim director during the search.

“Emre Toker has served the university extremely well for the last few years during an important time of growth for our entrepreneurship programs,” said Provost Holden Thorp. “We’re sad to see him go, but know we will keep the Skandalaris Center’s momentum going and ensure that his many contributions will continue to take root here. We wish him all the best as he heads back home to Arizona. I also am grateful to Ralph Quatrano for agreeing to step in to help us ensure a seamless transition.”

Thorp will chair the search committee, which also includes:

Samuel Achilefu , the Michael M. Ter-Pogossian Professor of Radiology;

, the Michael M. Ter-Pogossian Professor of Radiology; Erica Barnell , graduate student, Division of Biology & Biomedical Sciences;

, graduate student, Division of Biology & Biomedical Sciences; Heather Cameron , the Michael B. Kaufman Professor of Practice in Social Entrepreneurship;

, the Michael B. Kaufman Professor of Practice in Social Entrepreneurship; Michael Kinch , associate vice chancellor, director of the Center for Research Innovation in Biotechnology and Center for Drug Discovery, and professor of biochemistry and molecular biophysics;

, associate vice chancellor, director of the Center for Research Innovation in Biotechnology and Center for Drug Discovery, and professor of biochemistry and molecular biophysics; Vijay Ramani , the Roma B. and Raymond H. Wittcoff Distinguished Professor of Environment & Energy;

, the Roma B. and Raymond H. Wittcoff Distinguished Professor of Environment & Energy; Bob Skandalaris , entrepreneur, author and philanthropist;

, entrepreneur, author and philanthropist; Jessica Stanko , administrative coordinator, Skandalaris Center; and

, administrative coordinator, Skandalaris Center; and Mark Taylor, dean, Olin Business School.

The committee will be assisted by Park Square Executive Search. Inquiries may be directed to the firm by email at skandalarisdirector@parksquare.com, or by calling 617-401-2981.

The Skandalaris Center is a campuswide entrepreneurship initiative that serves the university and the broader St. Louis community. The center aims to ignite entrepreneurial interest and learning in all disciplines and to serve as the hub of entrepreneurial activity on campus, working to build an innovation environment across the university, where ideas and people can connect and cause action that changes lives.