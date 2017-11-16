Stark wins Norwegian fellowship, other accolades

Christopher Stark, assistant professor of music in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has been selected as a 2018 artist-in-residence at USF Bergen. The Norwegian cultural center hosts a variety of artists, creative enterprises, art organizations and education establishments. Stark joins several other residents from around the world.

In addition, this summer the St. Louis Post-Dispatch named Stark a 2017 “rising star.” Those honors come in the midst of a year of accomplishments for Stark, a composer of contemporary classical music.

Stark composed music for Sundance Film Festival entrant “Novitiate,” a story about a young woman who trains to become a nun in the early 1960s. The film premiered at Sundance in January, and Sony Pictures Classics released it in October.

Stark also was selected this spring for a fellowship from the prestigious John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation. Chosen from an applicant pool of nearly 3,000 scholars, artists and scientists in the U.S. and Canada, Stark is one of the 173 Guggenheim Fellows this year.