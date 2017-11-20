The View From Here 11.20.17

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth speaks Nov. 10 during the Veterans Day Celebration at Washington University’s Edison Theatre. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Arthur Culbert (left) talks with Edmund O. Acosta and first-year student Rob Haber during a break in the class “When I’m 64: Transforming Your Future,” which is co-taught by Brian Carpenter, of Arts & Sciences, Nancy Morrow-Howell, of the Brown School, and Susy Stark, of the School of Medicine. Culbert and Acosta are two of 15 members of STL Village who are taking the course along with WashU students, offering them a real-world perspective on issues of aging and changing demographics. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Workers pour concrete Nov. 10 for the main floor of Jubel Hall at the east end construction site. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Historian Crystal Feimster, of Yale University, delivered an Assembly Series talk Nov. 8 about the 1917 race riots in East St. Louis, Ill., and black women’s role in the struggle for racial equity. (Photo: Mary Butkus/Washington University)
Chris Preble, of the Cato Institute, talks during a debate about the country’s role on the international stage, organized by the Brookings Institution and the Charles Koch Institute and held on campus Nov. 6. (Photo: Mary Butkus/Washington University)
Jorge Tapia (right) and others participants in the 2017 Field of Dreams Conference paid a visit to the Danforth Campus Nov. 3. Students heard from Washington University faculty and staff about the process and requirements for graduate school in mathematics and related fields. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Washington University students, including Rachel Ockner (left), Claire Quinlan and Marisa Gong (back to camera), gathered Nov. 4 for the school’s annual Dance Marathon, a fundraiser for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals of Greater St. Louis, in the Athletics Complex. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton and his wife, Risa Zwerling Wrighton, join in with Washington University students gathered Nov. 4 for the 12-hour Dance Marathon to raise money for local children’s hospitals. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
