The View From Here 11.20.17

Arthur Culbert (left) talks with Edmund O. Acosta and first-year student Rob Haber during a break in the class “When I’m 64: Transforming Your Future,” which is co-taught by Brian Carpenter, of Arts & Sciences, Nancy Morrow-Howell, of the Brown School, and Susy Stark, of the School of Medicine. Culbert and Acosta are two of 15 members of STL Village who are taking the course along with WashU students, offering them a real-world perspective on issues of aging and changing demographics. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)