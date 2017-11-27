University well-represented at literary translation conference

Several members of the Arts & Sciences community at Washington University in St. Louis participated in the annual American Literary Translators Association (ALTA) conference, held in October in Minneapolis.

Ignacio Infante, associate professor of comparative literature and of Spanish, spoke on a panel titled “Using Literary Magazines Well: How to Introduce a Writer to the English-Speaking World.”

Several graduate students also spoke on panels at the event. Among them are Rebecca Dehner-Armand Eshkiki, a PhD candidate in comparative literature; Olivia Lott and Gabriella Martin, both PhD candidates in Spanish who also are pursuing certificates in translation studies; Laurel Taylor, a PhD candidate in Japanese and comparative literature; and Annelise Finegan Wasmoen, a PhD candidate in comparative literature who also is pursuing a certificate in translation studies. In addition, Aaron Coleman, a PhD candidate in comparative literature, received a 2017 Peter K. Jansen Memorial Travel Fellowship to attend the conference and participated in the ALTA Fellows Translation Reading.

ALTA was founded in 1978 with the goal of using the art and craft of literary translation to bridge cultural communication and understanding among countries and languages. It is the only organization in the United States dedicated exclusively to literary translation.