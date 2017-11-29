Work continues on process to select the next chancellor

The process to select the next chancellor of Washington University in St. Louis is in full swing, with two new members added to the search committee, listening sessions scheduled on the Medical Campus and opportunities for input universitywide.

The new chancellor will be selected by the Board of Trustees to succeed Mark S. Wrighton, who announced this fall his intention to conclude his term no later than June 30, 2019. Wrighton has served in the role for 22 years.

Assisting the board is a 21-person search committee led by Craig D. Schnuck, chair of the Board of Trustees and chairman emeritus of Schnuck Markets Inc. Schnuck announced the final addition to the search committee of two new members, who are:

Susan B. McCollum , chairman and chief executive officer of Major Brands Inc., a member of the Board of Trustees and a 2015 graduate of the School of Law; and

Empress Sanders, assistant dean in the School of Engineering & Applied Science and former chair of the Danforth Staff Council.

In addition, listening sessions begin this week on the Danforth Campus, with today’s meeting for faculty scheduled for 4 p.m. in the Lab Sciences Building, Room 300. They continue next week with a session for students at 4 p.m. Monday, Dec 4, also in Lab Sciences Building, Room 300, followed by a session for staff at noon Tuesday, Dec. 5, in Brown Hall, Room 100.

Faculty, staff and students can participate in listening sessions on the Medical Campus from 4-5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, and 4-5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10. Both will be held in Conner Auditorium on the first floor of the Farrell Learning and Teaching Center.

Members of the university community also are welcome to submit nominations, comments, ideas and/or suggestions at any time to Isaacson, Miller, the search firm that is managing the process for the committee.

Feedback may be submitted by email at WUSTLChancellor@imsearch.com; by calling 617-262-6500 or faxing 617-986-7101; or by mail at: Isaacson, Miller; 263 Summer St., 7th floor; Boston, Mass., 02210. All suggestions will be taken into consideration by the committee and will remain confidential.