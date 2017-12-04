Brown School begins post-master’s certificate programs

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Brown School is launching a series of post-master’s certificate programs, beginning this spring with a course on creating effective supports for parents and families.

“We are thrilled to bring this expanded offering to the community,” said Janet Gillow, director of professional development programs at the Brown School.

“We have heard from working professionals who want to strengthen their master’s degrees,” Gillow said. “They are interested in deepening their existing knowledge or expanding into a new area of specialization.

“This new academic program will offer specialized education designed to provide the skills needed for an advancing or changing career. Additionally, graduates will be issued a Brown School credential that will appear on a Washington University transcript,” Gillow said.

The first course, “Parenting and Family Strengthening Approaches to Enhance Child Well-being,” will be co-taught by Mary McKay, the Neidorff Family & Centene Corporation Dean of the Brown School, and Patricia Kohl, associate professor and associate dean for social work.

“Safe, stable and nurturing relationships are important contributors to the health and well-being of children,” McKay said. “This advanced certificate program was custom-designed to provide practitioners with the knowledge and clinical skills necessary for successful engagement with families in meaningful and effective ways.”

Participants will develop a deep understanding of historical, theoretical and practice perspectives on parenting and family processes. Emphasis is on major intervention approaches utilized with families and children, including parent management training and multifamily groups. Each participant will develop an action plan that includes introducing or bolstering programming for parents and families within their current or future place of employment.

The program is offered in a six-day sequence in March and April 2018.

This program is intended for individuals who already hold a master’s degree and have a demonstrated interest in expanding their knowledge in working effectively with vulnerable children, youth and families.

For more information, visit the Brown School website.