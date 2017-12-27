Dutcher named cell biology society fellow

Susan Dutcher, a professor of genetics and the interim director of The McDonnell Genome Institute at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named a 2017 fellow of the American Society for Cell Biology (ASCB).
Dutcher is one of 67 scientists that ASCB is honoring this year for their research to advance cell biology and its applications and for their service to the organization. Dutcher is known for her long body of work focused on understanding the structure and function of cilia, hair-like structures on the outside surface of cells.
Dutcher and her fellow honorees were recognized in December at the 2017 ASCB|EMBO (European Molecular Biology Organization) meeting in Philadelphia.
