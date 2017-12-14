Happy holidays from The Record

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Dec. 15 issue marks the last Record of the calendar year. Publication will resume in January. For the latest news, visit The Source. The Record staff wishes everyone a safe and happy holiday season.