Lester honored for best paper in psychological anthropology

Rebecca Lester, associate professor of sociocultural anthropology in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has been awarded the 2017 Stirling Prize for the Best Publication in Psychological Anthropology.
Presented annually by the Society for Psychological Anthropology of the American Anthropological Association, the Stirling Prize recognizes a published work that makes an outstanding contribution to any area of psychological anthropology.
Lester’s article, “Self-Governance, Psychotherapy, and the Subject of Managed Care: Internal Family Systems Therapy and the Multiple Self in a US Eating Disorders Clinic,” was published in the American Ethnologist in January 2017.
