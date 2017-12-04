Must-reads

Edward McPherson The History of the Future: American Essays. Edward McPherson’s new book, The History of the Future, looks back to move forward. In prose that blends personal narrative and historical research with folklore and myth, the ­assistant professor of creative writing compares ­Dallas to Dallas and fracking to digging for dinosaurs in North Dakota boomtowns. With this approach, ­McPherson points out our need for a moral imperative of preservation rather than profit if we want to have any future at all.