Oltz named editor-in-chief of immunology journal

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The American Association of Immunologists (AAI) has named Eugene M. Oltz the next editor-in-chief of The Journal of Immunology. Oltz is professor and the vice chair for faculty development in the Department of Pathology and Immunology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

The association also recently honored Oltz with the 2017 AAI Distinguished Service Award for his consistently outstanding service and commitment to the association and the immunology community.

Read more on the School of Medicine site.