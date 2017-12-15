Senior Cormac O’Halloran among top 10 ROTC cadets

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Washington University in St. Louis Cadet Cormac O’Halloran, a senior majoring in political science in Arts & Sciences, was named as one of the top Army Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets in the nation.

Scheduled to be commissioned in 2018, O’Halloran ranked No. 10 in the nation based on his grade-point average, strong performance on the Army Physical Fitness Test, college athletic participation and performance during college ROTC training and Advanced Camp at Fort Knox, Kentucky.

O’Halloran is a member of the Gateway Battalion, which includes 11 schools in the St. Louis area. Recently, Gateway was ranked second out of the 270 ROTC programs across the nation.

Read more on the U.S. Army website.