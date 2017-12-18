Smith elected to American Law Institute

Peggie Smith, the Charles F. Nagel Professor of Employment and Labor Law at Washington University’s School of Law, has been elected to the American Law Institute.

The American Law Institute (ALI) is the leading independent organization in the United States producing scholarly work to clarify, modernize and improve the law. The ALI drafts, discusses, revises and publishes Restatements of the Law, Model Codes and Principles of Law that are enormously influential in the courts and legislatures, as well as in legal scholarship and education.

ALI members have the opportunity to influence development of the law in existing and emerging areas, to work with other lawyers, judges and academics, to give back to their profession, and to contribute to the public good.